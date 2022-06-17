Kathleen M. Anderson, age 65, went home to be with her Lord and Savior,

Jesus Christ on June 5, 2022, unexpectedly. Kathleen was born August

12, 1956, the daughter of Rollie H. and Ila Anderson. She graduated from

Clare High School in 1974. She graduated from Central Michigan

University in 1978, having studied accounting. Kathleen worked at

several locations in the Clare and surrounding areas. She had been

employed as a manager at Burger King, and employee of the Next Door Food

Store, and the Soaring Eagle Casino. She was a collector of Star Trek

memorabilia, angels, and penguins. Kathleen was a charter member of the

Clare VFW Post. She was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans

and had attended the Colonville Bible Church. Kathleen was an avid

crafter, crocheting and making plastic crafts to both sell and give

away. Kathleen loved to play Bingo every chance she got.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Rollie D.

Anderson III, and Russell Anderson.

She is survived by her nephews, Chris (Bridget) Anderson, and Matthew

Anderson, her sister-in-law, Barb Swarl, her cousin, Tina Parish, her

close friends, Carrie Owens, Mary and Steve and several more friends at

the Gateway High Rise.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 6 P.M. at

the Clare VFW. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of

Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at

www.stephenson-wyman.com