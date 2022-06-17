Violet May Russell-Sober, age 98, of Clare, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Woodland Hospice House. She was born the daughter of James Thomas and Elizabeth (Kullman) Prout on Oct. 6, 1923 in Rosebush. She married Jack H. Russell on Aug. 29, 1939 and he preceded her in death in 1957. She had lived most of her adult life in Clare and had worked at Holly Carburetor, as a Bartender for over 20 years at The Green Spot Bar in Mt. Pleasant, then 10 years at the Clare Moose Lodge, and the Clare Eagles Club, and finally retiring at age 85 from the Clare VFW.

Violet is survived by her children, Jerry and Sharon Russell, Sandy Burch, her daughter-in-law, Betty McKinney, 12 grandchildren, 17 Great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jack, two sons, Jim and John Russell, a significant other, Mike Gibson, four grandchildren, Trisha Russell, Guy Russell, Joe Burch, Elaine Russell, and a brother, Don Prout.

A Funeral Service for Violet will be held on Saturday, June 18, at 11:00 AM from the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home with Mr. Kelly Morley officiating. Burial will be in the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare. Friends may meet with her family at the funeral home on Friday from 7 to 9 PM and on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of service. Memorials may be made to the Morey Bereavement Center, 2597 S. Meridian Rd., Mt. Pleasant, Mi., 48858. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com