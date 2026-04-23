Kuk announces resignation as Sturgis city manager

Andrew Kuk at a city commission meeting in November 2025.

(Dennis Volkert/Sentinel)

After a closed session discussion April 22, Sturgis City Commission and city manager Andrew Kuk agreed to a mutual separation, following Kuk’s resignation.

His resignation becomes effective July 24. In the interim, he will continue in the role.

The motion for resignation was approved in a 6-2 vote, with commissioners Aaron Miller and Jeff Mullins voting “no.” Commissioner Marvin Smith was absent.

Kuk said the decision to resign came after reflection on his personal situation and the goals of the commission, he said in a statement.

“Personally, this separation allows me the opportunity to make some needed changes and pursue other family priorities,” Kuk said.

Kuk said a better work-life balance and health focus are among those priorities.

“For the city, I believe that every city commission should have a city manager who shares their vision and desired management style,” Kuk said. “I think this change will facilitate that. I am happy to be a part of the city’s story and expect the next chapter will continue the successes of the past.”

The commission and Kuk agreed it is in the best interest of the city to have a seamless transition with upcoming work on the next fiscal year budget.

Commissioners will begin the process of a search for Kuk’s successor.

Kuk has served as city manager since April 2023, following a brief stint as interim manager, and almost 15 years in roles as assistant city manager and assistant to the city manager under Mike Hughes. Kuk began work with the city as an intern while attending Western Michigan University.

“The city of Sturgis has been a part of my life for over 18 years and it has been my honor to serve the community,” Kuk said. “I am proud of my work here over that time. I cannot thank the many city staff and commissioners I have worked with enough for the opportunity to grow as a professional and a person here.”