Three Rivers police seeking info on stolen scooters

Two scooters were reportedly stolen from a garage in the 800 block of Hill Street in Three Rivers on April 1. Three Rivers police are searching for the scooters and are asking for the public’s help in finding them. A $1,000 reward is being offered by the victims. (Photo via Three Rivers Police Department)

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are investigating a garage breaking and entering that occurred earlier this month in the city.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, the break-in occurred on April 1 in the 800 block of Hill Street. They claim an unknown suspect or suspects forced entry into a garage and stole a 1957 white Cushman Scooter and a 1959 black Cushman Eagle Scooter.

Police are asking the public if they have seen the scooters, have surveillance footage, or have any information on the break-in. They say the victims are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the scooters.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235, St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.