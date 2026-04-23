Three Rivers police seeking info on stolen scooters

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are investigating a garage breaking and entering that occurred earlier this month in the city.
According to the Three Rivers Police Department, the break-in occurred on April 1 in the 800 block of Hill Street. They claim an unknown suspect or suspects forced entry into a garage and stole a 1957 white Cushman Scooter and a 1959 black Cushman Eagle Scooter.
Police are asking the public if they have seen the scooters, have surveillance footage, or have any information on the break-in. They say the victims are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the scooters.
Anyone with tips is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235, St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.