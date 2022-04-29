by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Clare, Coleman and McBain Northern Michigan Christian all took part in the Trent Carter Breckenridge Invitational on Saturday. The day was highlighted by Clare’s girls’ team taking first place honors amidst a talented crop of teams.

The Lady Pioneers racked up 170.5 points, well ahead of second place Ithaca, which had 153.5 points.

They saw Ava Long take 14th in the 100 meter dash, Abby Leigh was sixth in the 200, Cayla Barber placed ninth in the 800 and in the 800, Allison Nobis was fourth and Allie Boyd crossed the finish line in seventh.

The 1600 meter run saw Nobis and Boyd take second and fourth, with Nobis running a time of 5:44. The 3200 meter run had Hattie Veenkant taking fourth and Taylor Seibt was able to come away ninth.

Kenna Barber won the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 17.13, and also in the vent Holly Huber was fourth and Long was sixth. In the 300 hurdles, Barber finished third and Catherine Taft added a 10th place finish.

The Pioneers’ top relay team was the 4×400, as they took second place thanks to runs by Siara Gilmore, Simone Kaechele, Ella Seifter and Caitlyn Harris.

In the shot put Julia Haggart was third and Kadence Zelinski was eighth, while the discus saw Zelinski take third and Mackenzy Warner place eighth.

The high jump featured a fifth place finish by Sofiah Coker, Teagan Russell won the pole vault at 8-00, with Barber and Taft taking third and fourth in the same event. Russell was also ninth in the long jump.

The Clare boys team had a good day as well, taking second place with 170.5 points. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary won the event with 175 points.

In the 100 meter dash Matthew Harton was second with a time of 11.81 and in the 200, Karson Tocco was second at 23.61 and Harton placed sixth. The 400 meter had Dan Stevens come in third and the 800 had a sixth place finish by Nic Porter.

The 1600 meter run had Brad White and Nic Porter take seventh and ninth, and in the 3200 meter run it was White taking second, with a time of 10:39.98.

Clare had a pair of second place finishers in the hurdle events, with Wyatt Allbee taking second in the 110 and Keagan Paisley placing second in the 300. Kelso Baker was also third in the 300 hurdles.

Clare won the 4×200 relay behind John Marshall, Paisley, Logan Nation and Sykler Prout and they also win the 4×400, thanks to runs by Tocco, Hayden Wood, Caidan Gaskill and Sam Hampton.

The shot put had Mike Franko take third and Clayton Phillips come in sixth, Ethan Cook and Kyle Potter were third and seventh in the discus and Caden Dunn was second in the high jump at 5-09.

Paisley and Charlie Jenkins were third and fifth in the pole vault Tocco and Dunn were fifth and seventh in the long jump.

Clare hosts an invitational today (Friday) and heads to Harrison on Wednesday for a Jack Pine Conference meet.

Coleman girls take fifth, boys ninth

Coleman also appeared at the meet, where the Lady Comets came in fifth place.

Nevaeah Chaffee and Maddy Miller had third and eighth place finishes in the 100 meter dash, Kaylee Aultman was eighth in the 1600, 10th in the 3200 and 11th in the 800.

Grace Powell added a fifth place finish in the 100 meter hurdles and their top relay team was the 4×100, which came in third on runs by Mallory Croslin, Miller, Chaffee and Ava Gross.

The shot put had Havahna DeJongh place second on a throw of 33-01, Emily VanSickle was seventh in the high jump and Gross and Miller were fourth and fifth in the long jump.

The Coleman boys finished in ninth, and saw Cole Aultman take ninth in the 800, Noah Haskell was fifth in the 3200 and AJ Simon was third in the 110 hurdles and ninth in the 300 hurdles.

Isiah Biers and Kable Miller were also fourth and sixth in the pole vault.

NMC also competed

Top finishers for the McBain Northern Michigan Christian girls’ team, which finished in 16th place was Kate Krick, who was 12th in the 100 hurdles and 16th in the 300 hurdles.

The boys team finished sixth and had Jonas Lanser run to a second place finish in the 800 on a time of 2:09.64 and he was also fifth in the 1600 meter run.

The Comets top relay team was the 4×200, which came in third via the legs of Isaac Bowden, Nathan Eisenga, Tucker Tossey and Arnaud Luyckx.

Nathan Eisenga was third in the high jump and Isaac Bowden won the pole vault, measuring out at 12-06.00.