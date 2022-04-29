Wayne H. Norbury, age 82 of Farwell, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the MidMichigan Medical Center of Clare. On December 13, 1939, Wayne was born one of six children to Harold “Harry” and Margaret (Leipold) Norbury in Detroit, MI. During his high school years, Wayne moved to the Farwell area with his family, where he graduated as a member of the FHS class of 1958. Immediately following high school, Wayne entered the United States Navy and served six years during the Vietnam Era. Shortly after Wayne’s service time ended, he moved to Flint, MI. in 1965 and started the beginning of an impressive 32-year career with General Motors. After retiring from GM in 1997, Wayne moved back to the Farwell area. He enjoyed collecting and taking lighthouse tours when he could, and he was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing. However, those that knew Wayne well knew that his greatest enjoyment came in the summers that he would camp at Saginaw Bay with his fifth wheel and walleye fish from dusk to dawn.

Wayne is survived by his two children Stephanie (Jeffery) Collins of Linden, MI. and Steven Norbury of Farwell, his six grandchildren Mallory (Brian) Cook, Justin Collins, Jarrett Collins, Sunni Evans, Skyler Norbury, and Jakob Norbury, and his four great-grandchildren Christian, Bennett, Khloe, and Grace. Other survivors include his sisters Geraldine Neill and Janis Zion and many nieces and nephews. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Bobbie Jo Norbury, his parents Harold and Margaret Norbury, and his siblings Robert Norbury, Judy Leppan, and Joanie Rynex.

A funeral service in honor of Wayne will take place on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. the Clare Chapel of the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremiah Ketchum officiating. Friends may visit with the Norbury family at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 A.M. to the time of service at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Clare’s Cherry Grove Cemetery with military honors being rendered. Memorial contributions in honor of Wayne may be directed to either the Clare Moose Lodge, or the Clare/Farwell American Legion Post 558. For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared at www.stephenson-wyman.com

Related