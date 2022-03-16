Article and photo by Tanya Lovelace

With a loss in the Elite 8 basketball game, the Lady Rebels wasted no time starting softball. The Lady Rebels are led by seven seniors; Chloe Mitcham-pitcher, Natalie Lovelace-utility, Mattie Reese-second base, Bailey Allen-shortstop, Lanie Lackey-third base, Lexi Smith-right field, and Lindsey Fuller-left field. The varsity team as a whole practiced two days before traveling to Millbrook to play rival Edgewood. The Rebels defeated Edgewood 7-4. Chloe Mitcham is credited with the win. She struck out 17 and surrendered four runs on six hits over seven innings. Bailey Allen, Sophomore McKayla Foster, Mattie Reese and Carley Forbus each had multiple hits for the Lady Rebels with Allen going three for three.

The Lady Rebels traveled to Abbeville to face the Abbeville Generals and lost 3-1. Sophomore Grace McCary took the loss for the Rebels. McCary lasted five innings. She struck out six while allowed five hits and three runs. Sophomore Makenzie Gilliland, McCary and Bailey Allen managed one hit each for the Rebels.

The second loss of the season came with the Lady Rebels faced the Glenwood Gators. The Rebels lost 10-6. Mitcham took the loss for the Rebels. She allowed nine hits and ten runs, striking out three and walking one. The Rebels took an early lead when Foster hit a home run in the first inning, scoring three runs. Gilliland had a double, scoring two runs. Gilliland led the Rebels at the plate going 2-for-2.

The Rebels defeated Cornerstone Christian in four innings 12-2. Foster earned the victory surrendering two runs on four hits and striking out six. Mitcham had an in-park homerun in the fourth inning. Fuller and Mitcham each had a single in the third inning. Lovelace tripled in the fourth inning. Mitcham and Lackey led the team at the plate 2-for-3.

The Rebels traveled to Coosa Valley for a doubleheader. In game one, the Rebels run ruled Coosa Valley in four innings to win 17-2. McCary was credited with the win. She allowed four hits and two runs over two and a third innings. Mitcham pitched one and two-thirds innings. The Rebels scored seven runs in the second inning. Lackey, Foster, Lovelace, Reese, Forbus and Allen powered the inning with RBIs. At the plate, Lovelace went 2-for-2, Foster went 3-for-3, and Lackey and Allen went 3-for-4 in the win. In game two, the Rebels won 14-0 with Foster taking the win. Foster allowed zero runs, striking nine and walking one. Lackey and Lovelace lead the team at the plate with each getting 2 hits.

