LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Mr. Anthony Tyrone Riggans

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 228 Views

Mr. Anthony Tyrone Riggans, 52, of Talladega died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Vines Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Pastor Lawrence Stanley officiating. Interment will be in Eternal Rest Cemetery, 2300 Hwy 49 South, Dadeville. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, March 11, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Riggans is survived by his devoted wife: Benesa Riggans, Talladega; three daughters: Astoria (Rontavious) Jordan, Tatyena Riggans, and Taniya Riggans all of Talladega; one son: Anthony Riggans, Jr, Talladega; his father: Willie Dean Riggans, Alexander City; four brothers: Willie “Bill” (Anita) Riggans, Kellyton, Michael (Georgette) Riggans, Gainsville, GA, Cordell Riggans, Alexander City, and Terrence (Alecia) Riggans, Nashville, TN; two sisters: Cynthia Jackson and Cassandra Riggans both of Alexander City; his mother-in-law, Hazel Burns, Dadeville, seven grandchildren; a special cousin, Cedric Huntley, Huntsville and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at
www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Leave a Reply