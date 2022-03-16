Mr. Anthony Tyrone Riggans, 52, of Talladega died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Vines Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Pastor Lawrence Stanley officiating. Interment will be in Eternal Rest Cemetery, 2300 Hwy 49 South, Dadeville. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, March 11, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Riggans is survived by his devoted wife: Benesa Riggans, Talladega; three daughters: Astoria (Rontavious) Jordan, Tatyena Riggans, and Taniya Riggans all of Talladega; one son: Anthony Riggans, Jr, Talladega; his father: Willie Dean Riggans, Alexander City; four brothers: Willie “Bill” (Anita) Riggans, Kellyton, Michael (Georgette) Riggans, Gainsville, GA, Cordell Riggans, Alexander City, and Terrence (Alecia) Riggans, Nashville, TN; two sisters: Cynthia Jackson and Cassandra Riggans both of Alexander City; his mother-in-law, Hazel Burns, Dadeville, seven grandchildren; a special cousin, Cedric Huntley, Huntsville and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at

www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.