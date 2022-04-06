by Tanya Lovelace

The Lady Rebels softball team traveled to Columbus to take on Calvary Christian. In the first inning, Makayla Foster doubles scoring two runs. The second inning saw seven runs scored. Bailey Allen singles on a 0-2 count, scoring a run. Lanie Lackey hits a ground ball and reaches on an error by the third baseman. That error led to two runs scoring. Foster doubles on a fly ball hit to left field and scores two more runs. With a 1-1 count and one runner on base, Chloe Mitcham hits a home run. The Lady Rebels collected 12 hits in the 15-10 victory, while Calvary had seven hits. Makayla Foster allowed six hits, ten runs and struck out five three and a third innings. Natalie Lovelace, Mattie Reese, Carley Forbus, Allen and Foster each collected two hits to lead the Rebels.

The Rebels fall in area game to Macon-East 11-7. Natalie Lovelace, Lanie Lackey and Makenzie Gilliland had two hits each to lead the Rebels. Chloe Mitcham took the loss for the Rebels. Mitcham allowed 11 runs on ten hits in the six innings, while striking out seven.

After the tough loss to Macon-East, the Lady Rebels traveled to Lagoon Park in Montgomery to play in a one-day tournament. The Lady Rebels went three for three. Game one saw the Lady Rebels face the Lady Rebels of Lowndes Academy. Chambers Lady Rebels came out on top, winning 6-1. Mitcham earned the win allowing only one run on five hits. Mitcham struck out seven and walked zero. Mattie Reese went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Rebels in hits. In game two, the Lady Rebels played South Choctaw and won 8-5. Grace McCary was the starting pitcher for the Rebels. Lovelace and Makayla Foster each had multiple hits in the game. Foster went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Rebels including two home runs, one in the first inning and one in the fourth inning. The Lady Rebels faced Patrician in game three. Mitcham took the win allowing zero runs on three hits, walking one and striking out five. At the bottom of the fifth inning, the game was tied 0-0. The sixth inning was played using the international tie breaker rule. A runner, usually the last out from the previous inning, is placed in second base in scoring position. With one out and a runner on second, the batter for Patrician singles o a line drive to left field and runner on second advances to third base. Next batter up hits a fly ball to center fielder Carley Forbus for out two. The runner at third is called out for failing to tag up. Score remains 0-0. Forbus is placed on second base for the Rebels. Patrician intentionally walks Reese and Lackey. With bases loaded, Gilliland bunts to pitcher for out one. Foster is walked and Forbus scores to win the game.

The Lady Rebels fall to Abbeville Christian 9-1. Errors haunted the Rebels on defense while the team struggled at the plate on offense. The one run scored by the Lady Rebels came from a home run by Makayla Foster in the fourth inning.

The Lady Rebels win big over Lee Scott 11-2. The Lady Rebels scored two runs in the second inning when Mitcham doubled. Four runs were added in the sixth inning by the Rebels. Mitcham is credited with the win. She allowed five hits and two runs while striking out six and walking one. Foster scored a home run in the third inning, making her fifth home run of the season. Lovelace, Foster, Lexi Smith and Mitcham had two hits each to lead the Rebels at the plate.

A big area win came last Monday when the Lady Rebels took the win over Lakeside 11-1. Mitcham takes the win. She allowed three hits and one run, striking out 11 and walking one. The Rebels tallied up 12 hits in the game. Smith, Lanie Lackey, Lindsey Fuller and Reese all had two hits each to lead the Rebels.

The Rebels are 10-4 for the season and 1-1 in area play.