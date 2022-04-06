John David Ford, 76, of Jackson’s Gap, AL, passed away on March 29, 2022 after a 22-month battle with bone and spinal cancer. John was born on March 21, 1946 to Mark and Virginia Ford in Lafayette, Alabama. After graduating from Lafayette High in 1964, he went on to study Business at Auburn University. After obtaining his Bachelor’s Degree, he met Mary Keeble (Ford) Rudd. They were married and had their daughter, Farah. John was a joyous force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. He worked multiple jobs in his youth and went to work for large companies such as Playtex, Polaroid, and MetroBrokers, as well as driving a school bus for 7 years with Tallapoosa County after retirement. Hard work and family were strong ideals for John, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of Farah and her husband, David, as well as his grandchildren Dax, Cole, and Korwyn. John was also a passionate supporter of Auburn University and could often be found following his grandsons at golf tournaments when he wasn’t enjoying Lake Martin or time with friends. Anyone who knew John knew that he was an extreme encourager and initiator to bring out the best in people, whether his family, friends, or his students on the bus. John was predeceased by his father, William Mark Ford, his mother Virginia Callahan Ford, and his brother, William Mark Ford,Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Farah (David) Isbell, grandchildren Joshua Daxton Isbell, Andrew Colton Isbell, and Lael Korwyn Isbell along with his brother, Thomas Frederick (Tommie) Ford, and many loving nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, April 9, at 11:00 a.m. at Lafayette Cemetery, 301 Ave A SE, Lafayette, AL. Jeff Jones Funeral Home will be directing the service and Pastor Jimmy Allen will be officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the staffer “Steyn” at https://www.collegegolffellowship.com/donate or to https://www.blueskiesministries.org/painttheirskiesblue.

