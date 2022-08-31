LaFayette Class of 1972 reunites

by John Brice

Correspondent

Reunited and it feels so good! Those were the lyrics from the Peaches and Herb radio hit on the tip of every tongue at the LaFayette High School Class of 1972 reunion as they held their 50th anniversary celebration on Monday, August 8th. A member of that graduating class was kind enough to drop off a group portrait of the assembled former classmates at the office of The LaFayette Sun newspaper with a short note that read as follows; “The LaFayette High School Class of 1972 gathered for their 50 year class reunion. It was a great success. We are Still Standing Strong!!!” The smiling faces and energetic body language in the photo leave a clear impression of the big fun had by all. Everyone may be older and wiser in 2022 but they absolutely know how to have a good time as much as ever!

There were twenty six alumni who posed for the class portrait. Seated in the front row were Barbara Leverett, Sallie Johnson, Linda Shaver Underwood, Ms. Louise Cox, Mamie Boyd Hill, Alice Holloway Jean-Charles and Danny Jackson. Standing in the second row were Joe E. Hill Greene, Gloria Davis, Luise Towles McCants, Deborah Owens Green, Patti Cotney Froman, Dorothy Copeland Shaver, Christine Black Wallace, Loretta Gibson Thomas and Emerson Thomas III. Rounding out the back row were Buddy Andrews, Jeffery Williams, Frank Allen, Charles Holloway, Walter Hughley, Leroy Phillips, Ann Bush, Larry Trammell, Charlie Allison and Jimmy F. Heard. Not shown in the picture were Barbara Dixon Autry, Lewis Ware, Harriet Leverett Tibbs, Gloria Johnson Calloway and Bobby Thomas.

Where were you in 1972? We know that these alumni were hard at work and at play in the halls and fields of LaFayette High School. Yearbook photos taken in those halcyon days show them studying hard for exams, competing in sports, hanging out with friends, cutting up for a laugh, cheering on their bulldogs, sharply dressed in those super cool ‘70s threads, practicing hard for the big game and sporting some legendary hairstyles.

Pictures snapped at the reunion show everyone in attendance enjoying good food and great friends. The scene was set with a giant balloon bouquet in the classic black, gold and white school colors as well as elegantly decorated tables and a banner emblazoned “Still Standing Strong, LHS Class of 1972”. A wonderful time was clearly had by all and as the old song goes, see you in September!