Fiance of fallen police officer welcomes baby girl

By Pamela Whitlow

On June 20, Chambers County Alabama Sheriff’s Officer Deputy J’Mar Abel, age 24, died in the line of duty. Today, his fiancé, Jasmine Gaddist, and their newborn baby girl Abel, were discharged from EAMC to a cheerful–and tearful–crowd of law enforcement family members and hospital employees in the support and honor of falling deputy.

In speaking with fiancé, Jasmine Gaddist she states “It meant a lot to see the love and support they showed. Thanks so much!!!” We love everyone so much. “