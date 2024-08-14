LaFayette festival features food trucks, huge crowds

The LaFayette Main Street hosted its Largest Friday Food Truck Festival in downtown LaFayette yet.

There were over 28 food trucks and vendors with all types of foods and sweets and drinks.

You had a different variety to choose from, from catfish, loaded French fries, pizza, polish sausages, hamburgers, chicken wraps, hotdogs, hot wings, hibachi, authentic Cuban sandwiches, Lobster dogs, cakes, pies, milkshakes.

The night started with an open prayer by Kelsey Barnes, Pastor of Powell Chapel. The National Anthem was sung by Dr. Donald (Butch) Busby) and the music lineup was provided by Paul Story,Chambers County Probate Judge.

The recognition and introduction of the LaFayette Main Street pageant winners and Ms LaFayette Main Street were a highlight of the night.

The Chambers Academy Rebels football team, cheerleaders, and volleyball team were all introduced and recognized along with the Mighty Fighting LaFayette High School Bulldogs.

The football coaches Bulldog Juan Williams and Rebels Jason Allen spoke to the community and encouraged them that they needed the community support for the season to help motivate and encourage the students.

And from there the night just got better when line dancing in the streets started and the crowds excitement was to see the LaFayette Police Department officers out in the crowd enjoying the line dancing as well.

Like this: Like Loading...