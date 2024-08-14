Attempted fraud thwarted at Renfroe’s Market

By John Brice

Correspondent

Local residents were shocked to learn that an electronic “skimmer” device had been installed by criminals to steal credit/debit card information this past week at Renfroe’s Market in LaFayette. In a press release posted to the official facebook page for the LaFayette Police Department, it was stated “On August 6th, 2024 the LaFayette Police Department was dispatched to a local grocery store in reference to a credit/debit card skimmer. A device was recovered from the store. This investigation is still on going.

Skimmer devices are malicious devices that read the magnetic stripe on your card when you slide the card into the card readers. The skimmer then stores the credit card number, expiration date and card holder name. Skimmer devices usually look similar to the machine they are attached to and can be difficult to discover if you are not attentive.

“ Best practice when using your card for fuel is to go into the store or use your zip code, not your card PIN at the pump. We ask that when you go to pay for your items in any store to look at the equipment where you insert or swipe your card very closely. If you see something that looks suspicious contact the store manager and have them to check the equipment before you insert or swipe your card. If anyone believes that they have been the victim of a skimmer device, they are encouraged to contact their bank, monitor their accounts, and report any unauthorized transactions,” noted a press release from the LaFayette Police Department.

Further details were provided in an update posted on the LPD Facebook page on August 9th which noted “Per Sgt./Inv. Coley and Renfroe’s Management, a credit card skimmer was recovered from Renfroes Grocery on August 6th, 2024. Two Hispanic males entered the store and distracted a cashier long enough to set up the device. It was a very quick process. The cashier feeling unsure about the event with the two males, notified a manager and the device was located and removed.

“One transaction took place after the offenders set up the device. That customer was notified and was informed to contact their bank. This case is still under investigation. If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the LaFayette Police Department or message our Facebook page directly. Pictured below is a statement posted on our original post by Renfroes Upper Management and photos of the devices recovered,” said the LPD.

Owner of the supermarket Rob Renfroe commented on the post “I would like to applaud the management team at Renfroe’s Market for finding this skimmer within hours of when it was placed on our card reader and removing it so no data could be retrieved. This is part of our daily routine to check our card readers to make sure they have not been tampered with in order to keep our customers safe. Unless the card skimmer is retrieved by the individual who placed it there, they are unable to get any card data that was gotten while the skimmer was in place. In this case, they were not able to retrieve it and therefore the card data was not collected. Additionally, if you use a chip or tap to pay these skimmers cannot get your credit card information. They only work with cards that are swiped. We feel confident that each customers card data is safe. Again, thank you to the team at the LaFayette location for being diligent and following through with just one of many daily tasks to keep our store running and keeping our customers safe. Additionally, thank you to the LaFayette Police Department for responding to our request that they investigate this matter and treating it with the utmost urgency as to eliminate any further devices placed in our community. Thank you.”