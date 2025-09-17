Lakeshore Harvest Riders outlast rain

Once showers cleared, early fall colors came out for more than 400 cyclists in Saturday’s Lakeshore Harvest Ride.

Tour stop Summerhouse Lavender Farm provided tents and a respite from early rain.

More than 400 riders were undeterred by early morning showers Saturday, venturing out to enjoy the 14th annual Lakeshore Harvest Ride fundraiser for the Friends of the Blue Star Trail.

Once the rain abated mid-morning, cyclists were able to more fully embrace the scenic rolling lakeshore countryside between Saugatuck-Douglas and South Haven.

Participating riders opted to follow marked routes of 15, 25, 45 or 60+ miles beginning at either Schultz Park in Douglas or the Kal-Haven Trailhead in South Haven.

Along the routes they could visit participating vineyards, a cider mill, art studios, farm stands and more. There, they could make purchases and use the complimentary concierge service to deliver goods back to their starting points.

Riders also enjoyed a wholesome lunch at one of three locations, a selection of snacks and water at various stops along the routes, SAG mechanical help and enthusiastic support for the riders along the way.

“We are thankful,” said LHR chair Jack Eisinger, “for the riders, the army of more than 125 volunteers, and certainly our lead sponsor Cottage Home, primary sponsors the Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and Meijer, and 40 additional sponsors who made this event financially successful.

“Our early estimates indicate we raised more than $50,000 — a new record — in support of the Blue Star Trail.”

Excess sandwiches, fruit and snacks, Eisinger noted, were donated to We Care Community Resource Center in South Haven and Christian Neighbors in Douglas.

“I love riding this,” said LHR marketing manager and participant Kim Redlin. “We waited until the rain ended, then took our time riding 25 miles with multiple stops and tastings along the way.

“What a special event — with good friends and smiling faces, and it all benefits the Blue Star Trail that will connect us all,” she said

“We are so happy,” said Friends president Clark Carmichael, “to organize the Ride which attracts visitors to our beautiful area from all over the Midwest, creates economic benefit for our communities and generates funds needed to support ongoing construction of the Blue Star Trail.”

The north section of the Trail is substantially funded he added. Now it awaits resolution by the Michigan Department of Transportation of concerns raised by the Gun Lake Tribe, he went on, “which we anticipate will occur yet this year.”

When complete, there will be more than four miles of contiguous trail running from Douglas north to connect to the Beeline Trail through Laketown Township on north through Holland.

“Significant progress,” said Carmichael, “has been made for the next section going south from Douglas, which will add three more miles of trail from Wiley Road to M-89. MDOT recently notified us of tentative grant approval for this section.

“We expect to learn in November if the Van Buren County Road Commission receives conditional approval of a Transportation Alternatives Program grant to help fund a new Trail section from the Kal-Haven Trail north to Baseline Road in South Haven,” he said.

The Friends are a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to promoting and funding construction of the Blue Star Trail (a 20-mile paved recreational trail connecting people and communities between South Haven and Saugatuck), in partnership with local communities.

The group raises money for engineering, local match funding required for state/federal construction grants and ongoing maintenance.

Municipalities along the route apply for state/federal matching grants and will own the sections of the Trail within their borders.