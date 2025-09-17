Township OKs 30-home Singapore Retreat

Proposed 30-home Singapore Retreat layout. To the north lies 135th Avenue.

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Neighbors did not back down from opposing the proposed Singapore Retreat development.

But the Saugatuck Township Board Sept. 10 approved granting applicants Koetje Builders LLC and Exxel Engineering PUD (planned unit development) approval to build 30 homes on 8.97 acres south of 135th Avenue 700 feet east of Blue Star Highway anyway.

Nearby residents voiced concerns about increased traffic at the 5-way Blue Star/135th Avenue/65th Street intersection, noise, overcrowding, strain on infrastructure, disruption of the area’s peaceful character and construction dirt runoff into nearby Goshorn Creek.

But board members noted township planning commission voted 6-1 June 24 to recommend the board to approve the request if it met conditions including providing open space, trails, wooded buffers, maintaining private roads and sidewalks and not allowing short-term rentals.

Plans for Singapore Retreat include a combination of residential uses consisting of 10 duplex buildings (20 units total) and 2 townhome buildings (10 units total) for a total of 30 residential units, with associated parking, open space, recreational and stormwater management facilities.

The land now is zoned C-2 Commercial towards the 5-way 135th/Blue Star intersection and R-1 Residential on its remainder. Developers submitted a parallel by-rights plan with a 26 base housing unit count.

The applicants sought PUD zoning to provide flexibility in development standards while ensuring quality housing that preserves natural features and provides enhanced recreational amenities such as pickleball courts, trails and open space.

They noted a PUD for a Goshorn Woods development on the land was granted in 2006 but has since expired.

The developer still has conditions to satisfy before submitting a final building plan said township manager Daniel DeFranco after last Wednesday’s 4-0 approval.

These include obtaining permits from the Allegan County Health Department, Saugatuck Township Fire District and other agencies.

Should the building plan be approved, developers could start construction as soon as 2026 and at least some structures occupied by 2027, township manager Daniel DeFranco said.

“They have indicated market pricing, with I’m guessing town houses starting in the $400,000s and duplexes in the $500,000s to $600,000s,” he said.