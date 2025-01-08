Laketown may flip to Mersman as manager

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

With Al Meshkin retired as of Jan. 3, Laketown Township is without a manager. The board at a special meeting Dec. 30 put contract negotiations for a new one on hold until Jan. 8.

In the absence of a manager, supervisor Steve Ringelberg will handle day-to-day office operations.

The Process

Meshkin, who held the post 35 years, announced in July he was retiring on Jan. 3, 2025. The replacement process began in August and on Nov. 13, the board approved negotiations with Bob Genetski, choosing the current Allegan County Clerk over Branson City Manager Brandon Mersman.

Ringelberg negotiated a contract with Saugatuck resident Geneteski for $110,000 with the possibility of a bonus. The job advertisement posted a salary range of $115,000 to $140,000.

On Dec. 11, the board failed to approve that contract with Genetski.At that meeting, Ringelberg and treasurer Jim Johnson supported hiring Genetski, saying he is well-known, a quick learner and was responsive to constituent needs when serving as a state Rep. here from 2009 to 2014.

After leaving the House due to term limits, Genetski was elected county clerk.

Laketown clerk Jim Delaney and trustee Mike Koeman want to hire Mersman because of his experience in local government. Trustee Mark Timmerman was on Zoom for that meeting and by law could not vote. A tie means a motion fails.

A special meeting scheduled for Dec. 17 to address the issue was canceled due to lack of at least a 3-member quorom.

Two Candidates

The special Dec. 30 meeting was the earliest the board could meet again. Local government meetings between the Christmas and New Year holidays are rare. Four of the five board members were present. Johnson was absent due to Covid, Ringelberg said.

Koeman said Mersman would not need training before starting.

“Nothing against Genetski,” he said, “but sitting here, having to make this decision, I have to go with what’s best for the township.”

Delaney said Mersman has all the needed qualifications to lead the township.

“Everything adds up to Mr. Mersman here,” he said.

Timmerman made the motion to table the contract issue with Genetski until the meeting Jan. 8 when the board will also discuss possibly offering a contract to Mersman. The motion passed with Ringelberg voting against it.

The Jan. 8 meeting is at 5 p.m. at the township hall, 4338 Beeline Road.

At the previous meeting, Koeman and Delaney supported negotiating with both Genetski and Mersman simultaneously.

Supervisor as Manager

In the meantime, the board voted on Dec. 30 unanimously to assign the duties of the outgoing manager to Ringelberg until an interim or permanent manager is in place. Some of Meshkin’s duties include acting as zoning administrator, water and wastewater official, planning director, financial manager and personnel director.

Ringelberg will also handle day-to-day operations of the office and staff.

At the Jan. 8 meeting, the board will discuss the possibility of compensating Ringelberg for the manager duties.