Laketown offers Genetski post again

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

The Laketown Township Board Jan. 15 to once more offer Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski the township manager position.

The 5-0 decision showed a board agreeing to put behind past disagreements.

Members voted Nov. 13 to offer the job to Genetski but could not come to an agreement to approve the contract. Four of five voted Jan. 8 to open negotiations with Bronson City Manager Brandon Mersman while still keeping Genetski’s contract open.

After that meeting, however, Mersman texted he was no longer interested in the Laketown post.

In a Jan. 12 letter Mersman thanked the board for the opportunity to participate in the search to replace retiring 35-year manager Al Meshkin that started with 44 candidates.

“After careful thought and consideration, I am writing to formally withdraw my candidacy for the position,” he said. This decision did not come easily as I have deep roots in the community.

“I have appreciated the opportunity to engage with the board and learn about the vision and objectives of Laketown Township” Mersman wrote.

Members last Wednesday instructed supervisor Steven Ringelberg and trustee Mike Koeman to re-engage with Genetski. They can take up the issue again at a special meeting slated Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the township hall.

Board members who supported Mersman made it clear that they had no ill will toward Genetski.

“We didn’t put Bob down,” said trustee Mark Timmerman.

“I think it’s time to give him a shot,” Koeman said.

Clerk Jim Delaney said he supported Mersman, “but I do want to move on,” noting he knows Genetski and has a great deal of respect for him.

“I think Bob’s a great guy,” said Treasurer Jim Johnson.

Meshkin, who announced his plans last July, retired Jan. 3, 2025. Ringelberg is serving as interim manager as well as supervisor, until a new fulltime manager comes on board.