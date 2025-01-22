Library hosts free jazz Sunday

Jazz vibraphonist and teacher Jim Cooper will perform with trumpeter Kenny Cooper and John Webber on bass in a free concert Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library, 174 Center St., Douglas, from 2 to 3 p.m.

The trio will present a mix of mix of music by legendary jazz figures such as Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Horace Silver and Cooper himself. The Douglas keyboard artist has played and recorded for more than 50 years with the likes of Frank Wess, Milt Hinton, Buddy de Franco, Jon Faddis, Marcus Belgrave and many others.

This session will debut the library’s 2025 Sunday Concert Series, with future performers including the Holland Symphony String Quartet, Whorled, Jeremy Verwys, and the Holland Symphony Brass Quintet throughout the spring.

For dates and more information, visit www.sdlibrary.org or call (269) 857-8241.