Leader of Jackson gang admits to conspiracy to traffic unique form of fentanyl

DETROIT – A Houston, Texas resident and leader of the violent Jackson street gang the “Thorough Bread Family,” Tamarious “Poogi” Faulkner, pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl, Acting United States Attorney Julie A. Beck announced recently.

Beck was joined in the announcement by James Deir, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Detroit Field Division, Colonel James F. Grady, II, Michigan State Police, Director Elmer J. Hitt, Jackson Police and Fire Services, and Sheriff Gary Schuette, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Tamarious Faulkner, 28, of Houston, Texas, was the leader of the Thorough Bread Family (TBF), a violent street gang that primarily operated in Jackson, Michigan. In his plea, Faulkner admitted that he was the leader of the conspiracy and that he and his co-conspirators distributed large amounts of fentanyl in Jackson. According to court documents, the fentanyl sold by the gang had a unique texture and coloring. Unlike most fentanyl, typically sold in powder form, TBF’s fentanyl was sold in a rock-like crystalline form, and was often colored yellow, purple, or blue, rather than the usual white. Faulkner and his fellow gang members also possessed firearms and machine guns in furtherance of the fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.

Six other co-conspirators have already been sentenced as follows:

Demond Johns, age 27 of Jackson: 128 months’ prison

Dominque Faulkner, age 33 of Jackson: 126 months’ prison

Zaire Faulkner, age 26 of Jackson: 120 months’ prison

Demarquan Smith, age 23 of Jackson: 120 months’ prison

Tommy Owens, age 33 of Jackson: 87 months’ prison

Mario Murguia, age 24 of Jackson: 60 months’ prison

“As is so often the case when drugs and gangs intersect, TBF wreaked havoc on a community by peddling poison and protecting their drug business with violence. The United States Attorney’s Office, in coordination with our federal, state, and local partners, will aggressively investigate and prosecute individuals, groups, and gangs like TBF who do so much to corrode public safety and the well-being of a community,” Acting U.S. Attorney Beck said.

“Today’s guilty plea is a huge win for the Jackson community. The Thorough Bred gang and Dominque Faulkner let their greed and desire for power guide their violent pathway straight into prison like a yellow brick road,” said James Deir ATF Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Division. Like Dorothy and Toto, they are not in Kansas anymore; their cyclone of gun violence has blown them straight into federal prison for an extended period of time. To be clear: There is no place in our community for people who use illegal firearms to carry out fear, intimidate others, or facilitate drug dealing. Our community deserves better than Mr. Faulkner and his merry gang of thugs.”

Tamarious Faulkner is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29, 2025, before Judge Stephen J. Murphy, III. Faulkner faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the Michigan State Police, Jackson Police Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew R. Picek, Matthew Roth, and Craig Welkener.