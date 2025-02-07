A new public safety officer and official titles for interim staff

Funding for Albion’s water improvement project main focus of Monday’s council meeting

Monday’s city council meeting began with the introduction of a new public safety officer.

Robert Haas was introduced to council by (then) interim Director of Public Safety Aaron Phipps. Haas is an Albion resident and a graduate of Albion High School. After his introduction, Phipps was officially named as the Director of Public Safety, a role he has filled since the retirement of ADPS chief Scott Kipp last fall. Interim City Manager Doug Terry made the official announcement along with that of naming Jason Kern as Albion’s new Director of Public Services.

Council also approved the Reappointment of Nora Jackson to the Downtown Development Authority and to the Recreation Advisory Commission. The initial appointment of Andy French to the Albion Economic Development Corporation was also approved.

Council approved the City Attorney’s Retainer Agreement effective March 1, 2025 and approved sending Council Members Jim Stuart, Lenn Reid and Donivan Williams to attend the 2025 Michigan Municipal League Capital Conference in March.

Director of Public Services Jason Kern addressed the council with updates on repairs in the industrial park as well as street improvement projects.

In the industrial park, street Department personnel have begun to cut back brush and overgrowth in City owned lots as well as trimming back trees with low hanging branches in the city’s right-of-way. They are also repairing/replacing storm pipes and improving the roadway conditions in the industrial park. Kern noted that there are funds available through the EDC and the Industrial Park to reimburse the street department for this work.

In the coming months the street department plans to replace the storm sewer lines and catch basins on North Mingo and E. Broadwell. In the spring and early summer, work will begin to repair and/or repave Bemer St., W. Broadwell St., Huntington Blvd. and Maple St.

The concrete around the statue at Molder Park has been damaged by tree roots and will be replaced later this year.

City Manager Terry led a lengthy discussion on the City of Albion Water Improvement project.

Over the last several years the city has identified deficiencies in both the water and sewer infrastructure. The Wightman group has designed a project, and the city has put together a bid package of a little more than $24 million.

“The reason why we bid things out prior to finalizing bond is so that we have a specific number,” Terry explained to the council. “This way we’re not overborrowing money and we’re not underborrowing money.”

City Finance Director David Clark also addressed council on the matter. “This project is not new to the council. This is the water tower project. About 3 million dollars of it was for roads, we sold bonds to finance that. That’s going to take care of that, but the balance of the 24,294,000 roughly is just for the water portion of the project.”

The financing in place is for $14,087,779. The city now needs to replace the USDA funding portion of a little over $10 million.

“One reason for the loss of our USDA funding is because the current president has put a freeze on basically all grants,” said council member Andy French.

City Manager Terry and Finance Director Clark will be asking council to replace that funding through the sale of new revenue bonds.

“This is just a replacement. All we’re going to do is find a different source of funding to complete the project. The bids have gone out, the contracts have been awarded, we’re just looking to replace the USDA funding by selling revenue bonds.” Said Director Clark.

According to City Manager Terry, the decision on how to proceed with the funding of this water project will need to be addressed at the next city council meeting.

“At this time we’re trying to let council be informed that at our next meeting there will be some formality that we’ll have to exercise in adopting and getting your approval to proceed with this project.” Said Terry.

The next meeting of the Albion City Council will be Monday February 17 at 7 p,m. in council chambers at City Hall, 112 W. Cass St.