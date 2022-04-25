At the school board meeting of Marion Public Schools on Tuesday, there was an official recognition of Dan Lee (middle) and Farm Bureau Insurance as Friend of Education. Making the presentation were Heather Deighton (right), sixth grade teacher for Marion and MSEA president, and Marion superintendent Steve Brimmer (left).

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – At the school board meeting of Marion Public Schools on Tuesday, there was an official recognition of Dan Lee and Farm Bureau Insurance as Friend of Education.

Heather Deighton, sixth grade teacher for Marion and MSEA president, provided a statement that was presented for this award:

“Consider a mass of elementary children exercising, purple basketballs flying for half court shots, community kids trick-or-treating from a trunk managed by high school students. If you’ve ever seen these activities happening around Marion, you can know that Dan Lee has been working. Dan, as a Farm Bureau Insurance representative, is a major contributor to wonderful events and activities connected to Marion Public Schools.

“A.C.E.S. (All Children Exercise Simultaneously) is a program he’s supported in which elementary school kids participate for their health. Each month kindergarteners at our elementary school have Farm Fresh lessons from the Michigan Agriculture in the Classroom Program, thanks to Dan’s sponsorship.”

The statement provided by Deighton pointed out the American Cancer Society has benefited from Lee’s

organization and operation of Coaches vs. Cancer basketball events. “Surprisingly, Dan still has time to individually volunteer to help with Saturday sports programs and clinics for football and basketball for elementary aged kids,” the statement said. “You will often see his wife and kids participating in school and community events as well.

“The Marion community is grateful and blessed to have Dan, a 2005 graduate of MHS, for the enrichment and opportunities that he has provided for our schools and our area families. From all of us, thank you, Dan Lee.”