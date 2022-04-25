At the school board meeting of Marion Public Schools on Tuesday, there was an official recognition of Mrs. Michelle Grimm (middle) as the Outstanding Person in Education award for the 2021/2022 school year. Making the presentation were Heather Deighton (right), sixth grade teacher for Marion and MSEA president, and Marion superintendent Steve Brimmer (left).

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – At the school board meeting of Marion Public Schools on Tuesday there was an official recognition of the Outstanding Person in Education.

Heather Deighton, Sixth grade teacher for Marion and MSEA president, pointed out the Outstanding Person in Education is a recognition that has been in place in Marion Public School since 1985 when Carol Swiler was the first person to be recognized among the teachers at the school for doing the best they can for the kids and the school.

Deighton provided this statement:

“Marion Public Schools and Marion Schools Education Association are proud to announce Mrs. Michelle Grimm as our OPIE for the 2021/2022 school year. This is a well deserved honor because of Michelle’s dedication to her students and our school. Michelle goes above and beyond making sure her students understand the concepts needed to solve math problems in real life. She has been an essential part of the math dept. since joining our staff.

“Both students and staff look to Mrs. Grimm for advice. Staff members go to her to get input on how to handle those challenging students. Michelle has been active in our MSEA group for a long time; serving on committees like negotiation or E-board when needed. She is a person who looks for things that need improvement and helps come up with ideas to improve things for our teachers. This helpful and consistent work ethic is balanced with her family, her sons’ sports and activities, and her passion for music and singing. She could be found snowmobiling, camping, fishing or helping on the farm. It is truly a pleasure to show our appreciation for her. Thank you, Michelle, for what you do each day.”