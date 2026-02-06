Leitha Jennings turned 105 this past Thursday 2/5/2026.
She worked for Fisher body in Pontiac where she was an accountant for 37 years. Born in the depression with 2 siblings she remembers her mother cooking and making their clothes.
She has lived in Arizona and Texas. She was married and has 2 stepdaughters.
She enjoys knitting, sewing, and crocheting, from which she learned from her mother.
She still pays her own bills and manages her finances. She gets up and around still with a walker.
She lives in Pioneer Golden Estates in Clare. She has been a resident there for six years.
Leitha Jennings celebrates 105th birthday
