Clare health park scandal recovers 4.8 million dollars

By Christopher Johnson

A onetime aide to a former Michigan Speaker of the House was charged last year with multiple felonies following a lengthy investigation into a stalled health park project north of Clare. Which was an investigation that ultimately led to the recovery of millions in unused state grant funds.

Dana Nessel announced that David Coker Jr., who at the time served as director of the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce, was charged with acquiring or maintaining a criminal enterprise, three counts of false pretenses involving $100,000 or more, two counts of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, and safekeeping of public money, according to court records.

Coker had founded a nonprofit organization that secured a $25 million no-bid state grant intended for the development of the Clare Complete Health Park. The grant was written into the state budget during the 2021–2022 legislative session, when then-House Speaker Jason Wentworth represented the area.

According to Bridge Michigan, concerns surrounding the grant emerged in early 2023, prompting the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General to launch an investigation into possible double payments involving Coker’s nonprofit. State officials issued a stop order on payments in May 2023.

The Attorney General’s Office later assumed control of the investigation in late 2023. As part of that broader review, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced recently that FED Corporation, the developer contracted for the Clare Complete Health Park project—has returned more than $4.83 million in unused state grant funds to the State of Michigan.

The grant funds had been appropriated by the Michigan Legislature in Fiscal Year 2023 and were awarded by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to the Complete Health Park nonprofit. To support development of a health and recreation complex in the Clare area. Under its contract with the nonprofit, FED Corporation received a total of $5,432,298.24 in grant proceeds.

After the grant was suspended in 2023, MDHHS and FED Corporation entered into an agreement requiring the return of $4,834,201.41 in unused funds. The recovered money will be returned to the State of Michigan’s General Fund.

“I am gratified that through our efforts we were able to recover this money for the State of Michigan,” Nessel said. “My office will continue working to protect taxpayer dollars.”

Bridge Michigan previously reported that the nonprofit associated with the project paid more than $180,000 to a for-profit consulting firm tied to Coker in December 2022, the same day the Attorney General’s Office later alleged certain criminal acts occurred. The outlet also reported that Coker approved a $150,000 payment from his nonprofit to a foundation connected to consultant Anthony Demasi, who was convicted of identity theft and fraud in a separate federal case.

State officials emphasized that the recovery of the unused grant funds underscores the importance of oversight and accountability in the administration of public money, particularly in large, scale community development projects.