Dear editor,

Mike your son’s editorial was spot on. Henry Kenn and Sue Mackey don’t have a clue what they are talking about.

Gun control is, having a steady hand as you press the trigger! What they are referring to when they use the term, gun control, is actually, people control!

Gun are inanimate objects. They just lie there and don’t do anything, until someone picks them up and does something with them. They can be used for good or bad. What is that person’s intent? Only that person can determine that.

Henry and sue need to go online and check how many gun laws are on the books at the Federal and State level. It would probably take more space than you have in an entire issue of your paper.

They should go online, and check tout the website for Jews for the preservation of firearms ownership. The people of Armenia, Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, China, Guatemala, Uganda, Cambodia and Rawand that survived their definition of “gun control” would probably disagree with them. The right to keep and bear arms is in the Federal Constitution and in the Michigan Constitution of 1963.

A constitutional right is not a talking point. A right is bestowed by our creator, not a privilege allowed by a bunch of politicians.

They should also get a copy of Dr. John Lott’s book “More Guns Less Crime”. Dr. Lott is not a gun advocate. He is a researcher, who uses statistics to make his argument.

Henry should move to Switzerland if he thinks socialism is so grand.

She should dial 911, just to see how long it takes the local police to respond to her call. Personally, I’ll take my own safety into my own hand.

Remember “gun control” is in reality “people control”.

Mr. Thomas Koch

