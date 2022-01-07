Dear Editor:

49 years ago, the Supreme Court made one of their most influential and controversial decisions to date, legalizing abortion in all fifty states in Roe v. Wade.

The debate still continues among Americans today: are you pro-life or pro-choice?

“As believers,” we consider ourselves to be pro-life. To be content with the murder of lives forming inside the womb is unimaginable. But being pro-life is more than being anti-abortion… Being pro-life must be a way of life.”

Is pro-life a way of life for you?

“Being pro-life doesn’t allow us to see the vulnerable as burdens, it requires us to see them as image bearers of a holy God. Being pro-life means championing, celebrating, and fighting for life. It means valuing all human life, particularly the lives of the vulnerable who need our protection.”

Being pro-life means opening our hearts and homes to orphans and children in foster care. It means caring for and celebrating those with special needs and genetic differences. It means protecting the lives of the unborn and promoting adoption as an alternative to abortion. It means fighting against human slavery and sex trafficking.

Being truly pro-life is about so much more than just being against abortion. It means protecting, defending, caring for, and loving the vulnerable. It means living and loving like Christ.

“People are vulnerable because of many different reasons, including age, race, disease, disability, imprisonment, and poverty. Pro-lifers don’t see these people as burdens; we see them as bearers of God’s image and therefore valuable. We care for them while honoring their inherent dignity. We value the vulnerable not because of what they can do but because of whose they are.”



Don Hoitenga

