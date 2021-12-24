Clare County Review & Marion Press

Letter to the Editor: More gun control, not more guns

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 74 Views

Dear Editor:
Thank you for mentioning European countries in your research, specifically Switzerland. I think that we can learn and adopt many solutions for our political issues from a well-established socialist country. Gun control is one of them. The reason why Switzerland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership, yet few mass shootings have to do with WHO and HOW a person can purchase a gun. The United States lacks a proper system to ensure that a gun is not sold to a person with mental health issues. American shooters who lack mental care, although may not have a criminal background, are able to purchase a gun with ease. In Switzerland so much as an expression of violent behavior is enough for sellers to not sell. Switzerland has an extensive registry of every citizen with a firearm. Contrary to the United States we have one database in West Virginia to register and track these weapons without the use of technology. American gun owners have an issue with stricter regulations and scream that their freedoms are being taken away while Switzerland gun owners comply with the laws of their government and as a result have proven that more regulations are safer for their country. It is one of the reasons that they have had few deaths from COVID-19, they complied with the law and were able to maintain a low number of cases. I am not sure that our country is ready to adopt another form of handling gun ownership when the issue is heavily politicized. The argument is not “more guns equal less violence” rather more regulations on guns results in less mass shootings. 
Henry Kenn

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Postcard from the Pines: Making Memories

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

We are spending Christmas in a new place, both mentally and geographically. We are looking forward to life in this new place with great anticipation. We can’t wait to add to those family memories.For the first eight or nine years of my life, Christmas was celebrated in the same way We spent Christmas Eve with Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Evart police news

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By John RaffelCorrespondent Evart Police DepartmentWeekly ReportDec. 13-20Dec. 13: Child Endangerment – Officers were called to investigate a child endangerment complaint. The case remains open at this time.Dec. 15: False Alarm – Officers were dispatched to a local business for an alarm. It was found an employee accidentally activated the alarm.Dec. 15: Miscellaneous Complaint – Officers received a Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Osceola commissioners approve MERS plans

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By John RaffelCorrespondent MARION – A MERS DC plan for all new hires after Jan. 1, 2022 was approved 5-1 by the Osceola County Board of Commissioners, at its meeting earlier this week.MERS is the Municipal Employees Retirement System.Commissioner Tim Mitchell of Middle Branch Township voted against the motion.“The county is switching all new hires Read More…

Leave a Reply