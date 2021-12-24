Dear Mike,

Your son did not offer a “unique perspective” as you described it on gun violence. He offered the same old worn out talking points that those on the right use time and time again to allow the increased availability in gun ownership. it’s a dangerous perspective. what we need is gun control, not an increase of guns in our society. There are way too many holes in his “unique perspective“ and the thousands of others on the right who use these talking points. It’s disappointing that you use your column to push an agenda.

