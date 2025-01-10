Light agenda at city council meeting includes further discussion on EDC budget

At Monday’s meeting, Albion City Council again tabled the discussion on the request of the Albion Economic Development Corporation to transfer $150,000 from the TIFA (tax increment finance authority) fund into the EDC budget. The reason for this request is to balance the EDC budget by reimbursing money spent toward the expansion and completion of Albion’s industrial parks.

There to support the EDC’s request via public comment were former council members Nora Jackson and Marcola Lawler, Shelby Carter of LFK Marketing, the agency that handles the marketing endeavors of the EDC to attract new industry, and former KCC President Dennis Bona. Bona who is currently Director of Manufacturing and Mobility Programs with the Michigan Workforce Training & Education Collaborative encouraged council to approve the transfer of funds, anticipating that a training center will evolve in the industrial park so that residents may achieve the skills needed to fill the coming positions.

There were concerns raised by Interim City Manager Doug Terry and City Finance Director Dave Clark as to whether the funds requested were solely for industrial development to be transferred from TIFA.

“If the money was all for the industrial park, I would be all for it,” said Clark. He voiced concerns that some of the expenditures may not fall under industrial and that the city may be “Asking TIFA to pay for options that are not in TIFA’s name”

Albion EDC President and CEO Virgie Ammerman was asked to the podium to further explain the usage of the funds as related to TIFA. After much discussion, Ammerman expressed that her wish would be to have this discussion at a staff meeting rather than an open council meeting. Some of the budget items are for options that have been discussed in closed session at the EDC and are not yet open to the public.

Council voted unanimously to table the discussion/approval for the transfer until a future meeting.

Council also voted to table the appointments of both Andy French and Corrinne Atchison to the Albion Economic Development Corporation Board to a future meeting to allow more time to review their applications.

James Freed of Pivot Group Municipal Services gave a brief presentation on the city manager search. Freed noted that there are three open city manager positions in Calhoun County, narrowing the field of qualified candidates. He is hoping to have the job posting up by next week with a list of potential candidates for the position by early February.

A contract with Norfolk Development Corporation was unanimously approved for the construction of a single-story modular home with a full basement and storage shed at 312 Fitch St. The new home construction is sponsored by the MSHDA MOD Program. According to contract, work will begin on the 1,260 square foot ranch home as soon as funding and permits are received, and as directed by the City of Albion by a Notice to Proceed.

