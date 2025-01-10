Cooper Street in Downtown Jackson closing for bridge replacement

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the Cooper Street bridge over the Grand River in Downtown Jackson starting Monday, Jan. 13.

MDOT is fully replacing the street’s deteriorating bridge and outdated water main. According to an MDOT press release, this $12 million investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 114 jobs.

Cooper will be closed between E. Michigan and E. Washington Avenues through Oct. 2025. While the bridge is closed traffic will be detoured via I-94 BL and Washington Street. Motorists should expect delays.

The new bridge will provide drivers with a safe, reliable structure for decades to come while the water main work will improve drainage. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

More info about the project from MDOT: https://www.michigan.gov/…/m-106-us-127-br-cooper.