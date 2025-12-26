Lighting up downtown Three Rivers

Downtown Three Rivers held its first-ever lighted parade down Main Street Friday evening, Dec. 19. Originally scheduled for Christmas Around Town on the weekend following Thanksgiving, weather conditions forced it to move to Dec. 19, and went off without a hitch despite some wariness about the weather for the evening earlier in the day.

Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Angie Metty said there were 19 entries in the parade, and despite a large gap in the middle of the parade due to some vehicles at the front going a little quicker than the others, it was a successful first parade.

“For the first one, I think it went pretty well,” Metty said. “I thought it was so cool and turned out well. We had some community spirit out there, even though it was very cold. I can’t wait for next year.”

Pictured at top left is a car completely covered in lights going through the parade. At top right, Santa Claus waves to the crowd from an older-style car during the parade. At lower right is a truck from Armstrong International showing its holiday lights. Photos by Robert Tomlinson.

