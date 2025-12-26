Clare wrestlers have busy month

By John Raffel

Correspondent

CLARE — Clare’s wrestling team was 0-2 at the Mount Pleasant Oiler Tournament conducted earlier this month.

Clare lost to Charlotte 52-12.

For the Pioneers, Kyle McGraw (120) decisioned Braylon Rodriguez 11-8, Chris Green (157) lost 14-5 to Tyler Densmore, Isaiah Hilliard (165) pinned Elijah Dillard in 5:48, Marshal Strouse (175) decisioned Robert Williams 8-5, Otis Fry (190) was pinned by Colton Carey in 1:03 and AnnMarie Green (285) was pinned by Gavin Miller in 5:50.

Clare forfeited at 126, 132, 138, 144, 157, 215 and 106.

There was a double forfeit at 150 pounds.

Clare also lost to Mount Pleasant 58-21.

For the Pioneers, Kyle McGraw (113) pinned Andre Cormier, Otis Fry (190) pinned Devonian Murray and Jackson Boxx decisioned Konner Bross 3-2 and Chris Green (157) won by forfeit.

Clare forfeited at 106, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 175 and 215.

Also this month, Clare had a match with Montabella and won 69-30.

Winners for the Pioneers included Kyle McGraw (113) with a technical fall over Bowdy Blanzy, Chris Green (157) with a technical fall over Malachi Houghton 16-0, lsaiah Hilliard (165) with a pin in 1:13 over Matthew Gotwalt, Marshal Strouse (175) and Otis Fry (190) by forfeits and Lucas Armstrong (285) over Kody Dalrymple in 4:38.