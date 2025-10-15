‘Lights Out at Oval Beach’ set Oct. 21

The community is invited to experience the beauty of the night sky at a free “Lights Out at Oval Beach” event Tuesday, Oct. 21 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Sponsored by the Douglas United Church of Christ, the event aims to raise awareness about light pollution while providing a chance to enjoy the stars on one of the darkest nights of the year.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, it will take place the following night, Oct. 22.

A light pollution awareness booth will offer tips for dark-sky-friendly home lighting and other relevant information.

Activities include a night hike to the pier with the Radar Hill Hiking Club, telescope viewing hosted by the Shoreline Amateur Astronomical Association, and a chance to take part in the international “Globe at Night” citizen science project using your smartphone.

Attendees can also learn simple techniques for capturing stunning night sky photos with their phones.

Under a new moon and with the sun setting at 7 p.m. the beach will be truly dark by 8:30. Attendees may even glimpse shooting stars from the annual Orionid meteor shower.

To protect night vision, guests may only use red light (flashlights or headlamps) at the event. Bring your own or come early and get a free flashlight while they last.

“This is a chance to step away from artificial light and reconnect with the night sky,” said Chris Clark, a member of the Creation Justice Team. “We hope the beautiful view will inspire people to think about how we can all use outdoor lights at night more responsibly.”

Volunteers will help with parking and guide guests to activities. Restrooms will not be available. Visitors may bring a chair or blanket to recline on while pondering the sky.