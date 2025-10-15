Oval Beach revenues rose this year

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck’s Lake Michigan Oval Beach Park brought in $874,114 in motor vehicle parking fees during the just-completed summer season, more than enough to offset the $800,908 spent to maintain it and all other city parks.

City treasurer Nicole Bredeweg presented the financial data, noting also park expenses include four restrooms plus for Coghlin, Cook, Jones, Mt. Baldhead, Oval Beach, Village Square, Wicks and Willow Parks plus the Peterson Preserve.

The expenditures incorporate the estimated Mt. Baldhead restroom project now in process.

Revenue rose, she said, thanks to a gorgeous summer and higher attendance. For example, the Beach sold 49,260 daily passes at $15 each between Memorial and Labor Day weekends, up from 43,731 last season

Visitor behavior shifted toward daily-ticket purchases versus season-pass sales, Bredeweg noted. Non-resident season passes costing $75 dropped from 2,014 in 2024 to 1,686 this season. Resident season passes at $20 rose from 419 to 435 this year.

Concession stand profits exceeded $19,000 this year compared to just $608 the prior year.

Public works superintendent Scott Herbert said 2025 beach operations benefited from hiring an experienced staff, especially returning manager Linda Bultman and concession lead Lexi Bosch.

Public Works handled regular grooming, sand removal, and infrastructure upkeep, he went on.

Challenges included staffing fluctuations, the need for consistent beach management (Bultman is departing after this year) and technical issues with phone and credit card lines.

The city is working to bring fiber internet to the beach for future improvements, Herbert added.

Council discussed the impact of beach management responsibilities on the Department of Public Works and potential benefits of leasing out the concession stand to reduce staff workload and allow the DPW to focus on core tasks.

Council members expressed appreciation for the staff’s efforts, discussed the age and condition of concession facilities, and suggested a broader strategic review of Oval Beach operations and infrastructure.