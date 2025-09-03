Local audiologist voted ATA chair

Audiologist Stelios Dokianakis of Saugatuck Township has been elected chair of the American Tinnitus Association.

Dokianakis, the founder of Holland Doctors of Audiology, has specialized in tinnitus care for more than 20 years.

The ATA, founded in 1971, is the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to tinnitus — commonly known as ringing in the ears. While mild for some, tinnitus can be intrusive and even debilitating for others.

The condition is most often caused by exposure to loud sound that damages the auditory system, causing the brain to hear a sound that is not present in the environment. It is the leading service-connected disability among U.S. veterans.

Guided by compassion, credibility, and responsibility, ATA’s mission is to promote relief, prevent tinnitus, and find a cure.

Dokianakis’s interest in tinnitus was sparked by a meeting with ATA co-founder Dr. Jack Vernon.

“Our conversation opened my eyes to the profound impact tinnitus can have on people’s lives, to the need for more specialists, and to the importance of research for a cure,” said Dokianakis.

“In the past two decades, I’ve sat across from thousands of patients describing sounds no test can detect and no scan can reveal. Their words carry more than description —they carry fatigue, frustration, anxiety and often fear. Tinnitus is deeply personal and profoundly impactful,” the doctor said.

As ATA chair, Dokianakis pledges to build on the organization’s legacy of research and patient support.

“Being elected chair is both a privilege and a responsibility to carry forward Dr. Vernon’s vision,” he said. “To those living with bothersome tinnitus: you are not alone. Your struggle is real, your voice matters and your experience deserves recognition, support, and action.

“Last year, ATA funded $1 million in innovative research,” he went on. “My goal is to push even further — expanding research, creating stronger patient-centered initiatives and ensuring every person with tinnitus has a direct path to resources, education and quality care.”

With dual degrees in engineering and audiology, Dokianakis has developed expertise in tinnitus, sound sensitivity disorders and technology for high-frequency hearing loss. He also serves as vice Ccair of the State of Michigan Board of Audiology.

If tinnitus is causing you distress, help is available. Visit ATA.org or call 1-800-634-8978.

To amplify support for tinnitus research, Dr. Dokianakis will match all donations made to the ATA at give.ata.org/silence, doubling the impact of every gift until September 15, 2025.

Contact: Holland Doctors of Audiology 399 E 32nd St, Holland, MI 49423 616.392.2222 info@holaud.com