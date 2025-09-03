25 th Mt. Baldhead Challenge set Saturday

Saturday’s 25th annual Mt. Baldhead Challenge Saturday, Sept. 6 will bring close to 750 runners to tackle wooded dunes, coastal pathways and the 302 steps to Mt. Baldhead’s summit, plus a finishing after-party to which the community is invited.

The race, which supports the Saugatuck-Douglas Boys & Girls Club, promises a scenic and challenging course starting at Oval Beach on the shores of Lake Michigan and finishing at Coghlin Park in downtown Saugatuck.

The event features two race options: a full 13.1-mile half-marathon and "10K+" of a little over 7 miles, both kicking off at 9 a.m.

Race organizers expect to exceed $140,000 in net proceeds, which with 750 registered runners and 120 volunteers all are 25-year records.

“The Mt. Baldhead Challenge is truly a community-wide effort,” says race director Jim Sullivan. “Over the last six years, the Rotary Club and our partners have raised over half a million dollars so that our elementary students and their families can enjoy unmatched academic, fitness and social enrichment programs.”

The post-race party in Coghlin Park starting around 10:30 a.m. promises to be epic too. The entire community is invited to enjoy a live band, games, awards ceremony plus food and beverages.

“It takes a village or two to put on this race successfully,” says fellow race director Helen Baldwin. “We want to thank everyone for their support through the last two and a half decades for this great cause.”

Community members and visitors are encouraged to come out and cheer on the runners while enjoying the scenic route and festival activities scheduled throughout the day.

While the race is a highlight for the community, organizers want residents to be aware of minor traffic modifications in the area.

From around 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the eastbound lane of Culver and Lake Streets will be closed to all vehicles, allowing only one-way traffic into Saugatuck via the westbound lane from Blue Star Highway.

Additionally, Griffith Street south of Culver will be blocked to through traffic, and parking will be prohibited there from 3 p.m. on Friday until 3 p.m. to facilitate race preparations and safety.

Motorists should also note that the southbound lane of Park Street from Vine Street to Campbell Road will remain open but restricted with cones to give runners the right of way.

Drivers are advised to plan for these adjustments and allow extra time if navigating the area during the event hours.

The Mt. Baldhead Challenge celebrates fitness, community spirit, and the natural beauty of Saugatuck and Douglas. For more information on the event or traffic updates, visit www.mtbaldheadchallenge.com