Local bookstores stand the test of time

Photos by Sylvia Benavidez

Kimberly and Tom Batterson celebrated 7 years of promoting literacy with New Story Bookstore in Marshall.

Jim and Staci Stuart, owners of Stirling Books & Brew, Albion, will be celebrating their 8th year of ownership August 8. They love love to host community groups such as knitting, chess, trivia etc.

By Sylvia Benavidez

The ease of access to the internet through electronic pads, smart phones, and computers gives bookstores a run for their money. Although local bookstore owners report the love of books is still alive and well even in challenging economic times, the internet age has caused them to become more creative in their services and even more community-oriented than before.

Creating a sense of community is important both to the owners of New Story Community Books in Marshall and the owners of Stirling Books & Brew, in Albion.

New Story Community Books is almost half the size of some of the shops in downtown Marshall, but that hasn’t stopped the owners from reaching their goal of getting more books to the area’s home shelves. It also didn’t stop around 200 people from visiting the store May 31 for their 7th anniversary.

The Battersons offered prizes, cookies, and great deals on books. They said it was as much the community’s achievement as it was theirs because without their customers’ support the store would not be able to keep its doors open. They wanted to do something memorable to thank their customers for building a relationship with them and with each other.

The Battersons are from Battle Creek, and Kimberly teaches there. They chose to buy the store in Marshall to be a part of the push to improve literacy in this part of Calhoun County and to make a dent in what educators and book sellers alike have evaluated to be a book desert.

Tom, who manages the store, explained what a book desert is, “When there are not enough shelves to provide books for everyone. Specifically, they measure how many books people have access to in their homes. We can tell in Calhoun County we are under shelved. Our libraries can’t keep up. Our bookstores can’t keep up. There are not enough books for everyone to have in their home.”

Demand is a different story. “The goal is to pull in the books that you feel are best for the community. What are they going be engaged with. What are they going to be excited about and help people discover books,” said Tom.

New Story also sells many other items that enhance the books that people take home. “We make sure that people can celebrate their fandom. We’re always looking for things that help celebrate their stories that they find impactful and intriguing,” said Tom. They also host author and poetry events among others.

There is a reality check that bookstore owners must make if they are going to be in it for the long haul. “You can’t sell all the books. People are going to pick-up books online because that’s where they discovered it,” said Tom. He said when his customers tell him that he doesn’t get upset. He is grateful people are reading, and he uses the information to better understand their reading needs. He and his wife don’t see other independent bookstore owners as competition.

“We’re all in it together. Every independent bookstore owner I have ever met is aware of the need for literacy to be expanded and more fun for their communities. We are in no way in competition. We show up at events at other bookstores. We’re all in it together,” said Kimberly.

She feels that books can help bring about new perspectives in their content and in the way they deliver the material “Now that technology is around and you can get whatever you want quickly. Books have a way of seeping in and being more powerful than the itty bits of information people get from online,” said Kimberly.

Stirling Books & Brew will be celebrating their 8th anniversary in August. Their store is more than a building to them. “It provides a local presence for readers, authors, poets, and artists to get together in person. Some folks don’t get out much and others don’t go online; some people like to look over a book and get a quick look at it; others don’t know what they want and physically browsing and having a conversation with us will help,” said Jim Stuart.

Like New Story, they do their best to be a multi-service bookstore. “We are always working to improve our offerings in books, the cafe, and sidelines, to find items that people will want to purchase. Over the past eight years, we have steadily improved on our curated book selections and introduced new items to see how they are received by our patrons. Staci is pretty good at picking winners for our products, including Ice Cream, Bubble Tea and no bake cookies,” said Jim.

Both owners want their customers to find their joy of reading and find community in their bookstores. “We are very happy with the positive culture and upbeat atmosphere we keep at Stirling Books & Brew. We regularly get comments about how the place feels warm and welcoming. And we also are pretty happy with the connections and meetups that are made at the store,” said Staci.

The fact that two independent bookstores have remained open for at least seven years in two smaller communities when larger retail chains like Borders Books have closed speaks volumes of the relationships they have built. Customer Robby Weiss came in to New Story’s anniversary with his wife Kaitlyn and almost toddler daughter Charlie. He shared, “I feel like you are never judged at a bookstore. You can come in here and look for a book on just about anything and especially this bookstore. They are just so willing to help you out and find what you are looking for. Genuinely interested in what you are reading.”

His wife Kaitlyn hopes to pass on her legacy of loving books to her daughter. “Books are always my comfort area, a little escape from reality. I hope she can explore the different worlds that are out there and kind of find her safe place in books.” Robby said physical books offer relief for his eyes and mind. He said, “For my work, I am always on a computer. When I am in my pleasure time and pleasure reading, it just doesn’t feel like there is enough distance from my work unless I am reading a book.” Kaitlyn Weiss loves the atmosphere of the store. “This bookstore is very important to us, and we love it here. We’re glad that they are here and celebrating their 7th anniversary.”