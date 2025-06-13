TR baseball players earn All-Conference, All-District, All-Region honors

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Several Three Rivers baseball standouts earned a collection of honors for conference, district and regional play.

Six Wildcats earned All-Conference honors from the Wolverine Conference. Earning First-Team All-Conference were infielder Mason Awe and pitcher Aidan Williams. Infielder Jace Gray and pitcher Kaleb Williams earned Second-Team All-Conference honors. Infielders Drake Dibble and Gabe Young were Honorable-Mention All-Conference.

Awe, Gray and Aidan Williams were also named to the All-District Team for their performance in the Division 2 District tournament, and Awe and Gray were named to the All-Region Team for their performances.

Awe, a junior, hit .462 on the season in 91 at-bats, with an on-base percentage of .549 and a slugging percentage of .648, with one home run, eight doubles, three triples, 23 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and an even strikeout-to-walk ratio of 16 walks and 16 strikeouts at the plate. In district play, he had five hits in seven at-bats with a double and an RBI. In regional play, Awe had three hits in five at-bats and seven plate appearances, with two doubles and three RBI.

Aidan Williams, a sophomore, had a record of 6-2 on the mound for the Wildcats in 10 starts and 49.2 innings pitched during the season with an earned-run average (ERA) of 1.69. He racked up 49 strikeouts, averaging nearly a strikeout an inning, and walked 21 batters, with a walks-and-hits-per-inning-pitched average of 1.06. Opposing hitters hit just .178 off of him. At the plate, Aidan Williams had a batting average/on-base/slugging slash line of .329/.407/.425 with three doubles, two triples, 12 RBI and 15 stolen bases. In district play, he pitched four innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs while striking out three and walking two.

Gray, a senior, has a slash line of .356/.458/.517 on the season with a team-leading three home runs, 10 doubles, 30 RBI and 23 stolen bases. He also walked 19 times and struck out just 11 times. In district play, Gray had three hits in eight at-bats with a double and two RBI. In regional play, Gray had two hits in four at-bats with two walks, a double, three RBI, and two stolen bases.

Kaleb Williams, a senior, had a 5-4 record for the ‘Cats during the season in 13 games and 12 starts on the mound, putting up an ERA of 3.21. He struck out 32 batters in 56.2 innings pitched, and walked just eight batters. At the plate, he hit .241/.426/.278 on the slash line with three doubles, 16 RBI, and 20 walks.

Dibble, a junior, hit .311/.362/.368 on his slash line in 106 at-bats, along with four doubles, a triple, and 18 RBI on the season. He also notched 13 stolen bases.

Young, a sophomore, hit .333/.397/.394 in 99 at-bats with four doubles, a triple, 20 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

