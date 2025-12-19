Local kids ‘Shop with a Cop’

On Saturday, Dec. 13, the Three Rivers Walmart store hosted a “Shop with a Cop” event, with local kids being able to shop for holiday gifts with officers from the Three Rivers Police Department, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police. The Sheriff’s Office also participated in similar events Saturday at the Sturgis Walmart and Meijer stores along with the Sturgis Police Department.

According to TRPD, nine children participated in the Shop with a Cop event at the Three Rivers Walmart.

Pictured at top is the group participating in Shop with a Cop at the Three Rivers Walmart. Pictured at right is St. Joseph County Sheriff Chad Spence (middle) shopping with one of the kids and their family at the event.

Photos via St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and Three Rivers Police Department/Facebook

