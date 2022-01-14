For the women and men who serve on boards of education, it’s a tough assignment that bears a solemn responsibility. As with most jobs in education, 2021 was significantly more difficult. January is School Board Recognition Month, and local school districts are making sure board members past and present know they’re appreciated.

The CGRESD and school officials in Harrison, Farwell, Beaverton, Clare and Gladwin are joining nearly 600 local and intermediate school districts across the state in praising the enduring volunteer efforts of their board members this month.

The Michigan Association of School Boards reports there are more than 4,000 such community leaders serving across the state. Counted among those are 40 local residents serving the CGRESD and five local districts. Members of the CGRESD board include President Barbara Richards; Vice President Sue Murawski; Secretary Lou Adams; Treasurer Sarah Kile; and Trustee Jason Pahl.

Board members serving in Harrison are Kendra Durga, Therese Haley, Chad Hathcock, Courtney McCrimmon, James Neff, Dan Pechacek and Betsy Ulicki.

Farwell’s members include Shari Buccilli, Jade Campbell, John Gross, Joe Maxey, Kellee Robinson, Angelina Smith and Nathan Yarhouse.

In Beaverton, board members are ShaVonne Brubaker, Mike Dodman, Tammy Grove, Mark Hayes, Ryan Longstreth, Jason Pahl and Adam Zdrojewski.

Clare’s board features Susan Atwood, Ben Browning, Loren Cole, Ed Hubel, John Miller, Matt Rodenbo and Samantha Sharp.

Finally, Gladwin’s board is comprised of Greg Alward, Carol Darlington, Kelly Gower, Karrie Hulme, Chris Pellerito, Linda Winarski and Brad Withrow.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Skype

Tumblr

WhatsApp

