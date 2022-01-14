By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Tyler Joseph Martinez, 25, of Chippewa Township in Isabella County, has been charged with four Criminal Sexual Conduct felonies involving a child under 13 years old.

Martinez was arraigned Monday on charges of raping a child in 2018 and 2019. The charges include one of first-degree CSC with someone under the age of 13; one count of second-degree CSC with someone under the age of 13; and one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes. First degree CSC carries a penalty of up to 25 years; second degree CSC carries a prison term of up to 15 years and accosting a minor for immoral purposes carries a prison term of up to four years.

He is lodged in the Isabella County Jail on a $300,000 bond awaiting further hearings.

