Clare County Review & Marion Press

Isabella County man charged with child rape

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 94 Views

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

Tyler Joseph Martinez, 25, of Chippewa Township in Isabella County, has been charged with four Criminal Sexual Conduct felonies involving a child under 13 years old.
Martinez was arraigned Monday on charges of raping a child in 2018 and 2019. The charges include one of first-degree CSC with someone under the age of 13; one count of second-degree CSC with someone under the age of 13; and one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes. First degree CSC carries a penalty of up to 25 years; second degree CSC carries a prison term of up to 15 years and accosting a minor for immoral purposes carries a prison term of up to four years.
He is lodged in the Isabella County Jail on a $300,000 bond awaiting further hearings.

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

NMC boys take down Lake City, 57-51

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

by Ben MurphySports Writer It may still only be January, but Tuesday’s 57-51 win at Lake City was certainly a big one for the McBain Northern Michigan Christian boys basketball team. With the win the Comets sit in sole possession of first place in the league; about a third of the way through the schedule.“We Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Moolenaar announces re-election bid

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Congressman John Moolenaar, this week, announced he is running for re-election in the new Second Congressional District.Moolenaar is a common sense leader who has fought for conservative policies and values in Congress, a press release from Moolenaar’s campaign states.“It is an honor to serve Michigan residents in Congress and I look forward to reaching out Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

COVID cases level off in Osceola County

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By John RaffelCorrespondent MARION – COVID-19 total case numbers in Osceola County rose to 3,886 cases last week.Death numbers increased to 62.The previous weeks, the numbers were: 3,845 cases and 60 deaths; 3,784 cases and 54 deaths; 3,568 cases and 50 deaths; 3,466 cases and 50 deaths; 3,385 and 47 deaths; 3,235 and 41 deaths; Read More…

Leave a Reply