Lundvig named new Saugatuck principal

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Public Schools Board of Education has named Brad Lundvick (shown at left) new principal of Saugatuck-Middle/High School.

Lundvick, most recently principal of CA Frost Environmental Science Middle High School and Zoo School in Grand Rapids, will start his tenure here this July.

He holds a master’s degree in education, served as school improvement facilitator at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills High School from 2013 to 2016, then two years as Frost assistant principal before stepping up to the top spot in 2018.

“Mr. Lundvick,” said SPS Superintendent Mark Neidlinger, “has served in Grand Rapids with distinction and led a strong, student-centered culture. His commitment to academic excellence, equity and community engagement stood out clearly during the selection process.

“A dedicated team of 10 colleagues from across our district participated in the vetting and interview process, asking thoughtful questions and engaging in rich dialog,” Neidlinger continued.

“The committee conducted a comprehensive search, and we were pleased to have concluded the process ahead of our projected timeline.

“Brad brings with him not only a wealth of experience and insight but also a genuine passion for fostering student success while building an inclusive school community. He believes in the transformative power of strong partnerships among students, staff, families and the broader community to create an exceptional learning environment.

“As a fun tidbit and a surprising discovery during the interviews, we learned that Mr. Lundvick and I actually grew up on the same street, though at very different times, highlighting a hidden shared connection to the sense of community that makes his arrival here all that more special,” the superintendent said.

