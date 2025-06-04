Saugatuck Wilds Nature Preserve opens

The 170-acre Saugatuck Wilds Nature Preserve, formerly known as the old airport property, opened to the public Thursday, May 29, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Thanks to $160,000 donation from the children and grandchildren of Saugatuck resident George Supp, the following were fully funded:

Developing trails and signage

An overlook deck

Establishing a parking area

Combating invasive species and restoring natural habitat, and

• A conservation easement to protect the eastern portion of the property for future generations.

The new park is located off 63rd Street, north of 134th Avenue.