Man arrested in Sturgis after barricading in home

STURGIS — A domestic violence call in Sturgis turned into a situation involving a barricaded man Tuesday night.

According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the 300 block of West Jerolene Street for a domestic assault call that they say turned into a barricaded gunman.

Prior to establishing a perimeter, police claim, the suspect was able to flee the home. He was later arrested in the 200 block of West Main Street, where police claim he was arrested “without incident.”

The man, whose identity was not released pending arraignment, was arrested on numerous felony charges and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail.

