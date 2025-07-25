‘Toy Run’ gets rebrand, but primary charitable focus remains intact

Gordie Millsap, dressed as Santa, leads the Toy Run procession through Centreville, one of several communities on the 2025 route. Robert Tomlinson

Riders in “Route 12 Toy Run” round the first turn at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Lakeview Avenue in Sturgis, heading toward the next leg in the route, toward Burr Oak. Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

By Dennis Volkert

After a gap of several years, a longtime tradition resurfaced July 19 with “Route 12 Toy Run.”

The 2025 run began at Route 12 Harley-Davidson on U.S. 12 and White School Road. The parade of riders continued into Sturgis, north to Burr Oak, then to Colon, Centreville, the Constantine area, White Pigeon and back to the shop.

It drew about 105 participants, riding 80 motorcycles, said Kaitlynn Schultz, office manager and event planner at Route 12 Harley-Davidson.

Entry fee was donation of at least one toy, and $10 per person. It raised more than $1,500 for St. Joseph County United Way to purchase additional toys, for distribution to local children during the holiday season.

“We wanted to bring it back, more about the kids, less the party and camping,” Schultz said. “It followed about the same (traditional) route. Our difference, there were children’s activities at the shop during the day, but no camping afterward.”

Organizers didn’t know what to expect for the inaugural new format, Schultz told Sturgis Sentinel.

During the planning phase, Route 12 used social media to gauge interest in restarting the event. Response involved about 67,000 views, Schultz said.

“People were excited to see it coming back,” she said. “Some (were uncertain) about coming for one day instead of a full weekend. We weren’t sure what numbers would look like. For the first year, we’re very happy with (turnout).”

That extended beyond the riders, she said.

“It was really cool to see the excitement of the community,” Schultz said. “People lined the street to see it. Good to see people to experience it as bystanders.”

Gordie Millsap, who for years had donned the Santa costume for Toy Run, led the procession. He inquired with Route 12 to see if he could assume that role for this year’s event, Schultz said.

Another Santa (donning green) and The Grinch were near the front end of the line, too.

“Sturgis Toy Run” began in 1984. For much of the following few decades, it was a weekend-long event, starting with the run itself, then camping with activities and live music performances.

Eventually, the length of the festival was reduced. In 2018, the run’s hub was moved to Park Township. Then, Toy Run went dormant for several years.