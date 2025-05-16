Man found guilty in St. Joseph County of criminal sexual conduct

CENTREVILLE — A 69-year-old man was convicted by a St. Joseph County jury Friday of three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Geral Whitney of Harrison, Mich., was originally charged in 2023 with allegedly sexually assaulting a relative 20 years ago. A jury found him guilty of one county of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in St. Joseph County 45th Circuit Court.

The investigation and charging decisions in the case were conducted by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, respectively. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office managed the prosecution at the prosecutor’s request that came in 2024.

“Sexual assaults are very serious crimes, and I am grateful to the jury for their deliberations and to the victims who displayed great courage to come forward,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “My Department remains committed to securing justice for sexual assault survivors.”

Whitney will be sentenced on July 11, 2025 before Judge Paul Stutesman.