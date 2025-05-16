Suspect arrested in Colon for threats to residents, second arrested for attempting to disarm cop

COLON — St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies arrested a person on Wednesday that police claim was “dangerous and violent” and was making threats to Colon residents.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, Colon Police Department officers requested deputies’ assistance at 11:30 a.m. in arresting the suspect in the area of Dallas Street and First Street in Colon.

The county’s Special Response Team was activated to apprehend the suspect, due to the threats and what they claimed to be the suspect’s “substantial violent history,” and located and arrested the suspect.

The person, whose name is being withheld pending arraignment, was charged with resisting and obstructing as well as witness intimidation.

While the arrest was taking place, police claim a second person “interfered” with officers and attempted to disarm one of them. They were subsequently arrested for resisting and obstructing as well as for attempting to disarm a police officer.

Both people were lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail. Police claim the situation was an isolated incident, and there is currently no threat to the public.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Colon Police Department and LifeCare Ambulance.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to call Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.