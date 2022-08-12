Marion contemplates how to spend ARPA funds

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The Marion Village Council, at its monthly meeting earlier in August, had discussion on how to spend the $49,977.46 in ARPA funds.

Among the discussions was something to plow the sidewalks with. The village will check what other municipalities use and get some prices to bring back to the next meeting.

Also suggested was new chairs for the community room. Village council president Flora Grundy will get some prices.

There was discussion on where to put the court pickle ball/basketball courts/

There was also discussion on selling the old tennis courts on Fourth Street.

It was decided to set aside $15,000 for a recreation project. Grundy will contact someone about selling the property on Fourth Street.

Treasurer Sara Brunink gave her notice and her last day will be Aug. 19.

The village will post the Treasurer’s job for 20 hours a week at $15 per hour.

It was voted to pay Sara Brunink at her normal hourly rate the hours of unused vacation she has left after her last day on Aug. 19.

Bill Kelso has resigned from Zoning Administrator effective immediately due to health.

Tony Maddox has expressed interested in the position.

The council voted to adopt the MDOT Performance Resolution for Municipalities and submit the annual permit every year, along with any other paperwork needed.

The department of public works reported well inspections were done and lift stations had some problems this week.

Street sweeping will be done this week.

The village has received an estimate from Pete’s Contracting for S. Case Street.