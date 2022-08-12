Missaukee budget shows revenues $80k above expenses

By John Raffel

Correspondent

LAKE CITY – Administrator Liz Vogel reviewed the fiscal year proposed budget for 2022-23 at the Missaukee County finance committee meeting last week.

She also presented third quarter budget amendments for fiscal year 2022 and said the net change to the general fund is revenues exceeding expenditures in the amount of $80,600.07.

Changes were also requested for various special funds.

Vogel also presented a proposed updated job description for the human resources generalist position. Vogel is also proposing an increased salary for this position but eliminating overtime expense.

The county administrator went over a request for the Planning/Emergency Director position to go from part-time hours to full-time 40 hours per week.

Vogel presented a proposed listing of park fees to begin with the 2022/23 park season. The finance committee indicated it would like to see a 10 percent discount added for county residents.

Bids were presented for the Al Moses property improvement project.

Vogel said three bids were received. It was recommended the board approve the low bid from Bisballe’s in the amount of $8,340.

Vogel also presented the bid and further information for the park reservation system upgrade project. A quote was received from Camis, which is the software the State of Michigan park system uses.